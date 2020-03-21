Titus County Deputies Arrest Man On Multiple Charges

From Titus County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page

Titus County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 22 year old Titus County Resident Brady Shawn Shaw near the 800 block of Titus County Road 3920.

Shaw had been a person of interest in numerous offenses being investigated at the time. Shaw was known to have an active arrest warrant for a recent theft from a business in Mount Pleasant.

Shaw was also a suspect in a recent theft of a 2008 Jeep Liberty reported stolen earlier that day. While patrolling the area where Shaw was known to frequent and reside, Shaw was observed as a passenger in a vehicle on CR 3920.

Deputies initiated an investigative stop of the vehicle and at that time, were able to confirm Shaw was in the vehicle. Upon exiting the vehicle, Shaw fled the location on foot and was apprehended by pursuing deputies. In addition to attempting to flee from the deputies, Shaw resisted arrest before ultimately being taken into custody.

During the immediate follow up to the arrest, on scene deputies, were able to locate the stolen Jeep Liberty off of a secluded driveway off of the 800 block of CR 3920.

Shaw was transported to the Titus County Jail and booked in on the following charges for which he is waiting arraignment by a magistrate.

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, a State Jail Felony

Evading Arrest or Detention while having prior convictions, a State Jail Felony

Resisting Arrest, a Class A Misdemeanor

A Warrant for Theft of Property, a Class B Misdemeanor

