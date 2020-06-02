Oklahoma Coronavirus Update

Restaurants and businesses can now reopen at full capacity in Oklahoma as Phase 3 of the state’s economic recovery begins. Businesses must still follow CDC guidelines, as far as social distancing and sanitation protocols that were established during the coronavirus pandemic. Summer Camps were also allowed to open.

Oklahoma Health authorities will no longer release COVID-19 information about infections and deaths in nursing homes, cities or by zip code. The agency had been releasing the detailed data under the Catastrophic Health Emergency Powers Act, but those powers expired Monday after the Legislature declined to renew them. Meanwhile, the state reported 235 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths since Friday.