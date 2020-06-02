" /> Tropical Depression 3 Spins Slowly in the Gulf – EastTexasRadio.com
Tropical Depression 3 Spins Slowly in the Gulf

2 mins ago

 

Monday was the official start of the hurricane season and Tropical Depression 3 has formed in the southern Gulf of Mexico. It’s expected to strengthen within the next few days into Tropical Storm Cristobal possibly as early as Tuesday.

Tropical Depression 3 is expected to loop around near and over the southern coast of the Bay of Campeche Wednesday and Thursday, then slowly move northward Friday and this coming weekend, potentially bringing impacts to portions the Gulf Coast later this weekend or early next week. All interests along the central and western Gulf coast should start paying attention and consider taking action should the system approach the area.

