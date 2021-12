OK House Speaker Pro-Tem Terry O’Donnell

An Oklahoma County grand jury has indicted House Speaker Pro Tem Terry O’Donnell on five felony and three misdemeanors. His wife, Theresa, was indicted on three felonies and one misdemeanor. The most severe charge is Conspiracy against the State, punishable by ten years in prison and a $25,000 fine. The couple denies any wrongdoing.