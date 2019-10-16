Hess Lawn Mower Header
Momentum Motorsports Factory Clearance 2019
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice

Oklahoma News And Notes

4 hours ago

Attorney Andrew Lester announced his resignation Tuesday from the nine-member Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, the board that oversees Oklahoma’s 25 state colleges and universities. He was facing mounting criticism over his role representing drugmaker Johnson & Johnson in its legal fight with the state over the opioid crisis.

An Achille man has been arrested for assaulting his father. Authorities are accusing 24-year-old Stephen B. Duncan Jr., of attacking his father with a golf club. He was jailed in Bryan County for felony assault and battery. He faces up to ten years in prison if convicted.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     