All photos courtesy of Wendy Rushin

At least one person was flown to a trauma center after a fiery crash involving two 18-wheelers on I-30 at about 1:40 this afternoon. It happened near the westbound 115-mile marker in Hopkins County when one big rig crashed into another parked on the side of the highway, and both vehicles erupted into flames. The driver of the parked 18-wheeler was said to be seriously injured. The interstate was closed to the 120-mile marker in Sulphur Springs.