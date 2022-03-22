Paris Police Report For Monday (Mar 22)

Dana Samwell Carmichael

Paris Police arrested Dana Samwell Carmichael, 41, of Paris, in the 1600-block of E. Price at 12:47 Monday afternoon. Carmichael had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with property theft of less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. While detained, Carmichael fled from the officer and was apprehended again. Officers found Carmichael in possession of methamphetamine while in jail, added with evading arrest and possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility. They transferred Carmichael o the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a building in the 1700-block of Culbertson at 3:27 Monday afternoon. The victim reported that someone had entered the garage by possibly crawling through an opening in the outside wall and had stolen numerous items. The incident is under investigation.

Kevin Duane Wooten

On a parole violation warrant, officers arrested Kevin Duane Wooten, 52, of Paris, in the 700-block of SE 23rd St at 1:50 Tuesday morning. They later placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 52 calls for service and arrested five people on Monday (Mar 21).