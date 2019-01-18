One-Third Of Americans Like, Share, Or Post On Social Media More Than 10 Times Per Day

Nearly one-third of Americans post, like, or share content on social media more than 10 times every day, and most people prefer to post images, according to a new survey from The Manifest, a business news and how-to website. There are more than 2.7 billion social media users around the world – about 35% of the worldwide population – and this number continues to grow each year. The Manifest surveyed 627 social media users to learn how often they access social media, the content they post, and the channels they most frequently use. Findings include:

Although Facebook’s popularity is declining, it is still the most-used channel. More than half of people (52%) use Facebook the most frequently – more than three times the number of people who most frequently use YouTube (16%) and Instagram (14%). However, people likely spend more time on other channels than on Facebook, including YouTube and Instagram, two channels whose usage is growing at a faster rate than Facebook.

Nearly 70% of users post images, compared to 47% who post updates/announcements, 46% who post videos, and 42% who post opinions.

