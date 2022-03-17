Paris Arson Suspect Surrenders To Authorities

Thirty-two-year-old Cody Ryan Hallman turned himself in to Paris PD Detectives and confessed to being the Arsonist that started fires at five separate locations in Paris Tuesday. Hallman arrest for the Felony Arson for each location. Two of the counts against him were for Arson with Intent to Damage a Habitation or Place of Worship. His bonds total $60,000.
