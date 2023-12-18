Paris Christmas and New Year Holiday Sanitation Schedule

Due to the Christmas and New Year holidays the next two weeks, please find the amended sanitation schedule below:

We will pick up the Monday, December 25th route on Tuesday, December 26th .

We will pick up the Tuesday, December 26th route on Wednesday December 27th.

We will pick up the Wednesday, December 27th route on Thursday, December 28th.

We will pick up the Thursday, December 28th route on Friday, December 29th.

We will pick up the Monday, January 1st route on Tuesday, January 2nd.

We will pick up the Tuesday, January 2nd route on Wednesday, January 3rd.

We will pick up Wednesday, January 3rd route on Thursday, January 4th.

We will pick up Thursday, January 4th route on Friday January 5th.

Please note that we will pick up bulk items on the day we pick up trash for these two weeks only.

The compost site will be CLOSED on December 23rd . The site will be OPEN on December 30th.

Reminder: Due to the winter season, the Compost Site will be closed every Saturday effective January 6th through Saturday,

February 28th, 2023.