The Salvation Army Red Kettles Falling Behind

Donations Needed to Reach Annual Fundraising Goal

Paris, Texas (December 18, 2023) – As Christmas approaches, The Salvation Army in Paris finds itself falling behind the red kettle goal for 2023. The annual Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser of the year. Every dollar donated supports programs that make a difference in the lives of people year-round in Paris.

“The Red Kettle Campaign is falling significantly behind as we work toward our original 2023 kettle goal of $50,000. Our stretch goal would be $75,000,” said Major Jennifer Chisholm. “We have currently raised $24,600.99 and are praying the community will dig deep in the remaining days of the season to ensure we can continue to provide help to those who come to us for assistance.”

The Salvation Army bells will continue to ring outside stores through Christmas Eve and the organization is optimistic that with the community’s support, it can still reach its fundraising goal. “The generosity of our amazing community is always a blessing to witness first-hand. The Salvation Army is so grateful, and we want you all to know that every dollar helps!” said Major Chisholm. “The money raised in our Red Kettle Campaign stays right here in Paris. This means we can serve a meal to someone who is hungry, keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay a utility bill and provide a pathway to self-sufficiency for struggling families in our community for months to come.”

Volunteers are crucial to the success of the red kettle campaign. It’s not too late, and is easier than ever for individuals, families, groups and businesses to sign up as a volunteer bellringer. Go to www.RegisterToRing.com and select the location, day and time you would like to ring. “If you aren’t able to get outside and ring the bell in person, you can always give to our virtual kettle from the comfort of your own home! Go to https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/paris/ and select ‘Donate to Our Kettle.’ Every gift helps,” said Major Chisholm.

For more information on the Red Kettle Campaign or any other Salvation Army program, please call 903-784-7548 or visit us at https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/paris/.