Quaker Oats is recalling more than 40 different granola bars and cereal products because they could be contaminated with salmonella. Affected products include the brand’s classic Chewy granola bar variety pack, the Chewy Dipps bars, the puffed and protein cereals, and the granola bars included in some Frito-Lays snack boxes. Potentially contaminated products have a “best by” date ranging until October 2024. Quaker has received no confirmed reports of illness caused by the products affected.