Paris City Council Agenda 04.13.20

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Paris shall meet in regular session

at 5: 30 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020. The matters to be discussed and acted upon are as follows:

Opening Agenda

1. Call the meeting to order.

2. Invocation.

3. Pledge of Allegiance.

4. Citizens’ forum.

Due to the Governor’ s Proclamation and order and the declarations of disaster issued by the City of

Paris, and Lamar County, Texas on March 24, 2020, and March 26, 2020, relating to the global

COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held by video conference or telephone conference, and

there will be no on-site gathering. Consequently, persons desiring to address the Council must

submit their comments by email to 1LhsLT no later than Monday, April 13, 2020, at

12: 00 p.m Unless an item posts on the Agenda, the Texas Open Meetings Act prohibits the Council from responding to any comments other than to refer the matter to a future Agenda, to an

existing policy, or a staff person with specific factual information. Claims against the City, Council Members, or employees, as well as individual personal appeals, are not appropriate for citizens’ forum.)

If necessary, the City Council may convene into Executive Session under Chapter 551 of the Texas Government Code regarding any item on this Agenda.

Consent Agenda

Items on the Consent Agenda are approved by a single action of the Council, with such approval applicable to all items appearing on the Consent Agenda. A Council Member may request any item to be removed from the Consent Agenda and considered as a separate item.

5. Approve Minutes from the meetings on March 9, 2020, and March 26, 2020.

6. Receive reports and minutes from the following boards and commissions:

a. Historic Preservation Commission (2- 12- 2020)

b. Building & Standards Commission (2- 17- 2020)

c. Housing Authority (2- 18- 2020)

7. Receive February monthly financial report.

8. Receive the February drainage report.

9. Receive demolition and code enforcement activity reports.

10. Approve bids for the purchase of roadway materials to the lowest responsible bidders for the twelve months beginning April 1, 2020.

11. Accept the bid and award a contract in the approximate amount of $172, 370.00 to Beshirs Construction, for the replacement of concrete curbs and gutters, driveway approaches, and reinforced concrete sidewalks for the twelve months beginning April 1, 2020.

12. Approve a resolution authorizing the Mayor of Paris as the authorized official for the Project Safe Neighborhood Grant, and authorizing the Mayor of Paris to execute all necessary documents.

13. Approve a Resolution declaring the month of April as Fair Housing Month.

14. Approve a Resolution approving the Private Re-Sale of Multiple Tracts of Foreclosed Properties, and authorizing the Mayor to execute Deeds.

15. Acknowledge approval of the Final Plat of Lot 3, Block 227- C of the Dority Addition, LCAD Parcel 17612, located at 655- 675 N.E. 20a’ Street, approved by operation of law.

16. Acknowledge approval of the Final Plat of Lots 1, 2, 3, and 4, Block A of the Kenn Meeske Addition, LCAD Property ID 50996, located at 4625 Pine Mill Road, approved by operation of law.

17, Acknowledge approval of the Final Plat of Lots 1, 2, and 3, Block A of the American SpiralWeld City Block 355 Addition, LCAD Parcels 18623, 18627, 124273, 18921, 18923, 20972 and 115909, located in the 2700 Block of J. Eagan Street ( formerly 2600 Block of Park Street), approved by operation of law.

18. Acknowledge approval of the Final Plat of Lots 1 and 2, Block A of the CFA Paris Addition, LCAD Parcels 18452, and 18456, located in the 3400 Block of Lamar Avenue, approved by operation of law.

19. Acknowledge approval of the Final Plat of Lot 1, Block A of the Offutt Addition No. 3, LCAD Parcels 14906, 14908, and 108224, located in the 1000 Block of N. Main Street, approved by operation of law.

20. Acknowledge approval of the Final Plat of Lot 1, Block A of the Straight Addition, LCAD Parcel 17489, located in the 2500 Block of E. Price, approved by operation of law.

21. Reject all bids for the West Sherman Street Sewer Replacement Project.

Regular Agenda

22. Conduct a public hearing, discuss and act on an ordinance considering the petition of Casey Gain on behalf of Scott McDowell for a change in zoning from a Single-Family Dwelling District No. 2 ( SF2) to a Two -Family Dwelling District (2F), in the Wynnwood

Addition, Block A, Lots 7 and 8, located at 830 S. Collegiate.

23. Conduct a public hearing, discuss and act on an ordinance considering the petition of Grace Bible Church Paris for a change in zoning from Public Lands and Institutions (PLI) to a Commercial District (C), in the City of Paris, Block 307, Lot 5B, located at 2885 N.

Main Street.

24. Conduct a public hearing, discuss and act on an ordinance considering the petition of Jennifer Miller, on behalf of Carrie and Mike Taylor, for a change in zoning from a General Retail District (G.R.) to a General Retail District with a Specific Use Permit for a

Tattoo Shop (G.R. w/SUP), in the Brookside Addition, Block 11, Lot 3, located at 803 S. E. 24th Street.

25. Discuss and act on an Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Paris, Texas. Extending the Mayor’ s Declaration of Local Disaster for Public Health Emergency and Order dated March 19, 2020, as Extended and Amended in Resolution No. 2020- 011, and all Supplemental Orders to it, for an Additional Thirty (30) Days.

26. Discuss and authorize the final payment of $144,441. 97, less $$ 38, 500.00 in liquidated damages, for a final net payment of $105, 941. 97; close out the Church Street Construction Project with Richard Drake Construction, and accept improvements.

27. Discuss and act on fees collected as part of the 1% fee for the public, educational, and governmental channels.

28. Conduct a public hearing, discuss and act on an Ordinance Abandoning a 310-foot portion of an undeveloped street called Pacific Avenue located between South Main Street and South Church Street with the City retaining a Sanitary Sewer Line Right-of-Way Easement; and a 20-foot alley running North and South between Block 5 East Side Lots 5 and 6 and West Side Lots 7 and 8 and Block 14, West Side Lots 1 and 2 and East Side Lots 11 and 12; Declaring that there is no public necessity or need for said portions

of said street and alley for City or other Franchise Utility Provider’ s Use.

29. Discuss and act on a Resolution Authorizing the execution of a Deed of Abandonment to the adjacent property owner of a 310-foot portion of an undeveloped street called Pacific Avenue located between South Main Street and South Church Street with the City

retaining a Sanitary Sewer Line Right -of -Way Easement; and a 20-foot alley running North and South between Block 5 East Side Lots 5 and 6 and West Side Lots 7 and 8 and Block 14, West Side Lots 1 and 2 and East Side Lots 11 and 12 Abandoned by Ordinance to Clint and Anna Upchurch, owners of the property adjoining said street and alley.

30. Discuss and act on an Ordinance Amending the Traffic Control Map Adopted in Section 31- 65( b) Establishing a Stop Sign Stopping Eastbound Traffic on Stone Avenue at the intersection of Stone Avenue and Lewis Lane. (A motion to remove this item from the

table required before deliberating.)

31. Convene into Executive Session pursuant to 551. 087 of the Texas Government Code, ( 1) to discuss or deliberate regarding commercial or financial information that the governmental body has received from a business prospect that the regulatory body

seeks to have located, stay, or expand in or near the territory of the legislative body and with which the governmental body is conducting economic development negotiations; or 2) to deliberate the offer of a financial or another incentive to a business prospect described by Subdivision ( 1), as follows:

A. Project Rainwater Falls

B. J. Skinner Bakery

32. Reconvene into Open Session and possibly take action on those matters discussed in

Executive Session.

33. Consider and approve future events for City Council and City Staff according to Resolution No. 2004- 081.

34. Adjournment.

Certification