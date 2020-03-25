" /> Paris City Council Holding Special Session Thursday Evening – EastTexasRadio.com
Paris City Council Holding Special Session Thursday Evening

5 hours ago

The Paris City Council will meet in special session tomorrow evening at 5:00 pm. The meeting will be held by video conference or teleconference. The Council will discuss and act on possibly extending and amending the current Declaration of a Local Disaster for Public Health Emergency, consider a resolution postponing the election for District 2 in the city council election slated for May 2, and appointing Benny Plata to fill the vacancy in the City Council District 3. ETB contributor Dr. Colin Marino will also be participating.

