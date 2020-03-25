North Texas Coronavirus Update

Collin County announced additional coronavirus restrictions including a ‘shelter at home’ order on Tuesday. If people need to be out in public, they must remain at least six feet apart. Businesses must be able to comply with State and County guidelines and gatherings are restricted to under ten people. Collin County has 45 cases of COVID-19 and one confirmed death.

Denton County issued a stay at home order Tuesday after 15 new Coronavirus cases were reported. Dallas County had 14 new cases and one death and Tarrant County had 14.