Paris District Road Report

The week of Aug. 13, 2018

Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district during the week of Aug. 13, 2018. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Sulphur Springs Area (Hopkins, Franklin Counties):

I-30 rest areas, Hopkins County: on north and south service roads east of Cumby. Watch for work zones while workers are constructing and completing new rest areas for travelers on I-30.

I-30 restriping, Hopkins County: from the Hunt-Hopkins County line to the Hopkins-Franklin County line. Watch for mobile work zones as workers apply new roadway striping at night, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Aug. 24.

Work on FM 2648 in Lamar County Begins Aug. 13

Watch for temporary daytime lane closures

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that work to rehabilitate and widen FM 2648 in Lamar County will begin Aug. 13. Signs to alert the traveling public to this work will be placed Aug. 10.

The contractor, A.K. Gillis & Sons, Inc., was granted 208 working days to complete this project valued at more than $4 million. The target date for completion is summer 2019, weather permitting, officials said.

The contractor will widen and rehabilitate the existing roadway, extend cross drainage structures and add safety end treatments to those structures. Access to the adjacent property will be maintained while this work is underway, officials said.

The roadway will be left open to traffic at all times, but temporary, one-way daytime lane closures will be necessary at times. Flaggers will be in place to direct traffic when these closures occur, officials said.

Motorists who frequently travel on FM 2648 and adjacent roads are asked to pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel cautiously through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.