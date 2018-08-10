Paris Wildcat Reserved Tickets

I still have a large number of reserved football tickets that have not been picked up. I know some have been on vacation, some very, busy, and some have forgotten. Then there are those that are not going to renew this year. Please let me know if you are not going to pick up your reserved tickets. My time is running short in holding tickets and I sure would hate to put them back in the pile and you want them. That is what I worry about every year.

Tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. is meet the Wildcats, scrimmage and photo time. Sure will be a good time to come look at our new field, goal posts and track, still under renovation, which is beautiful. It won’t cost you a thing to come and look. It is something to be proud of.

Everyone have a great weekend and be safe.

NANCY MORGAN