The Eagles are having a New Year’s Eve party featuring the band Bulletproof on New Year’s Eve. The meal will include ham, corn, green beans with roll, and dessert. Reserve a table now! Tickets come with a meal and no meal option starting at $15. At midnight, they will offer cabbage, black-eyed peas, and cornbread with champagne. For tickets or more info, call the Eagles Lodge at 903-785-9090.