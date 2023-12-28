Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Done Deal – Mavericks Sold

Mark Cuban

After a unanimous vote by the NBA Board of Governors, the sale of the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Vegas Sands Corporation, a gambling and entertainment company, is a done deal. They think the sale to be the largest cash transaction in NBA history, with no debt service. They value the team between $3.8 and $3.9 Billion. The new owners have purchased over 100 acres of land near Irving’s former Texas Stadium site, causing speculation that Sands will build a new Mavs arena there. Although Cuban only retains a minority of the stock in the Mavericks, he will maintain operational control of the team.

