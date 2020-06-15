Paris EDC Agenda Tuesday June 16, 2020

PARIS ECONOMIC DEVELOPIvENT CORPORATION MONTHLY

Paris City Council Chambers 107 East Kaufman St.

Paris, Texas 75460

Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 5:15 0’CLOCK P.M.

AGENDA

Call meeting to order — Tim Hernandez, Chairman Invocation Citizens’ Input

(Persons desiring to address the Paris EDC Board must limit their presentation to no more than two minutes. Unless we post an item on the agenda, the Texas Open Meetings Act prohibits the Board from responding to any comments other than to refer the matter to a future agenda, to an existing policy, or a staff person with specific factual information. Claims against the Paris EDC, Board Members, or employees are not appropriate for citizens’ input.)

If necessary, the Paris Economic Development Corporation may convene into Executive Session under Chapter 551 of the Texas Government Code regarding any item on this agenda.

Discuss and possibly approve Minutes of the May 19, 2020, Monthly Meeting, and the Special Meetings held May 29, 2020, June 3, 2020, June 4, 2020, June 5, 2020, and June 9, 2020. Discuss and possibly approve May 2020 Financials. Presentation of potential New Industry. Discuss and probably pass requests that City Council allow the corporation to postpone the PEDC Plan of Work until the hiring of a new Executive Director. Discuss and review the actions of PEDC board member Dr. Hashmi, placed on the Agenda by Dr. Hashmi himself. Discuss and possibly approve changes to the PEDC Bylaws including but not limited to: Increasing the number of Board members to seven, including one seat with a one-year term to be filled by a City Councilor and making such other revisions as may be necessary to enable this change. Requiring City Council approval before the corporation’s borrowing funds or incurring any

Indebtedness.

Removing the provision that the City Attorney act as the legal representative of the corporation. Remove the provision designating the mayor of the City of Paris as an ex officio member. Discuss and possibly approve retaining outside counsel for the PEDC contingent on City Council’s approval of requested bylaws revisions. Discuss and probably pass continuing property resolution of American SpiralWeld Pipe. Review and discuss hiring an outside consultant to review current contracts, adherence to contracts, and the economic impact on the community and related policies and procedures. Discuss and possibly approve the 2020-2021 PEDC Budget. Project Updates:

Skinner Bakery American SpiralWeld Pipe



Convene into Executive Session:

According to Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code to discuss and deliberate the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property.

According to Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code to (1) discuss or deliberate regarding commercial or financial information that the governmental body has received from a business prospect that the governmental body seeks to have located, stay, or expand in or near the territory of the governmental body and with which the governmental body is conducting economic development negotiations; or (2) to deliberate the offer of financial or other incentives to a business prospect described by Subdivision (1), to wit: D6 Lionshead e Project Pursuant to Section 551.074 of the Texas Government Code: 1) to deliberate the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal of a public officer or employee: or 2) to hear a complaint to charge against an officer or employee.



Review and possibly select executive director from candidates