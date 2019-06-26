Paris EDC Announces Four Promotional Videos

The Paris Economic Development Corporation has officially announced the debut of four promotional videos.

The promotional videos were developed through partnership with Daryl Felsberg of LMAO Comedy and Dustin Broadway of I Am Broadway. The videos will be shown in their entirety at the Open House event, and will be distributed via social media over the next couple of months to help promote Paris not only as a community to develop business, but also to promote the quality of life aspects that Paris, Texas has to offer.

The first video, titled “This is Paris,” is a brief video that helps address stereotypes about the community and give a general sense of what Paris has to offer.

The second video, titled “W.I.R.E.,” focuses on what makes Paris a great location for businesses: focusing on Workforce, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Education resources.

The third video, “Your Paris Life,” focuses on the quality-of-life factors that make Paris a great community to live in after the workday is over.

The final video, “This is My Paris,” demonstrates the amazing diversity of citizenship that Paris has to offer and shows that Paris is a community for everyone.

PEDC Executive Director Michael Paris states, “This community needed another avenue by which to market itself to help bring more manufacturing jobs to Paris, and we thought that by making these videos we could not only promote Paris, Texas to expanding businesses, but also help current employers showcase Paris to potential employees for recruitment. I hope that everyone gets a sense of what we are trying to convey through these videos, and I hope they share them with their friends and family. The PEDC will be using them to do targeting marketing to prospects.”

The first video releases today at 5:15 on Facebook (facebook.com/ParisEDC) and the PEDC YouTube Channel, and the following videos will be released in the coming weeks.

For more information about these videos or to arrange an interview, please contact Michael Paris at the PEDC at (903) 784-6964 or mparis@paristexasusa.com.