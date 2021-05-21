" /> Paris Farmers Market Saturday – EastTexasRadio.com
Paris Farmers Market Saturday

6 hours ago

The Paris Farmers Market is open Saturdays through October from 8am til 1pm. There’s always a whole house of vendors selling  local produce,  meats and other local food items as well as arts and crafts The Market is a Texas Department of Agriculture Certified Farmers Market and Go Texas Member. It is in historic downtown at the Market Square 400 S.W. 1st Street. Vendors interested in selling produce or original art can visit the city of Paris website, www.paristexas.gov  for more information, or call 903-784-9293.

