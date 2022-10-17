Paris High School Announces 6 Students Earned AP Scholar Awards

Paris ISD and Paris High School are proud to announce six students, including four from the 2022 graduating class, have earned AP Scholar Awards in recognition of their exceptional achievement on AP Exams.

The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program provides willing and academically prepared students with the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school and to earn college credit, advanced placement, or both for successful performance on the AP Exams.

The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on student performance on AP Exams.

One student earned an AP Scholar with Distinction Award, which is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. That student is Davis Green, a 2022 graduate.

One student qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. That student is Adam Hartman, a 2022 graduate.

Four students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP Exams with scores of 3 or higher. The AP Scholars Damian Aguilar and Hana Syed from the graduating class of 2022 and Sophia Hamer and Madelyn Tullos, current Paris High School seniors.

The College Board recognized Adam Hartman, Davis Green, and Hana Syed for the second time. They received the AP Scholar Award a year ago.

The College Board’s AP program offers students the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while in high school and to receive college credit or advanced placement for successful performance on the AP exams. Paris High School currently offers four AP courses – AP Chemistry, AP Calculus, AP English Language & Composition, and AP English Literature & Composition.