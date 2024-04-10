Paris High School announces top 10 for the 2024 Graduating Class

Paris High School recently announced the top 10 students with the highest grade point averages for the 2024 graduating class. These students have not only excelled academically but have also set their sights on prestigious colleges and universities where they will continue their education this fall.

Leading the pack is Luke De la Garza, who has chosen to attend The University of Texas, a testament to his hard work and dedication. Following closely is Preston Thompson, who will carry his academic prowess to Texas A & M University. Madeline Green, securing the third spot, has decided to enhance her academic journey at Texas Christian University, showcasing the diverse paths these brilliant minds are embarking on. Notably, Curtis Fendley stands out as he aims for the Ivy League, choosing Yale University for his next academic chapter.

This list is a microcosm of ambition, dedication, and excellence. Chase Lamb and Ethan Hundley have set their sights on neighboring Oklahoma, choosing The University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University, respectively. Anderson Bunch will join Preston Thompson at Texas A & M University, reinforcing the school’s reputation for fostering students who aim for high academic achievement. John Blake Walker, choosing the University of Mississippi, and Addison Andrew and Jovanny Leon, choosing The University of Texas, round off this impressive list, demonstrating the wide array of interests and pursuits among the top students. Paris High School’s class of 2024 is a shining example of how dedication to academic excellence can set the stage for a bright and promising future.