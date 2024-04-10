Paris Police Report For Wednesday April 10

Kaidence Rylee Alexis

Tuesday, officers arrested Kaidence Rylee Alexis Abbott, 17, and a juvenile for shoplifting items at Walmart and attempting to leave the store without paying. The two had concealed items in the juvenile subject’s bag. They charged Abbott with theft of over $100.00 but under $750.00, and officers took Abbott to Lamar County Jail, releasing the juvenile to a parent.

Otis D'Angelo Knight

Tuesday, officers arrested Otis D’Angelo Knight, 37, after receiving a call of a vehicle driving recklessly in the 3700 block of Lamar Ave. Officers located the vehicle traveling west on Lamar Avenue. The driver attempted to evade officers by making several turns. Still, he pulled over in the 2700 block of Lamar, where the driver exited the vehicle, entered a store, and then exited the store to evade arrest. He was located by another officer in the 2500 block of E. Price. The initial officer recognized Knight as being the driver of the vehicle, and they found him to be intoxicated. They also located Marijuana and took Knight into custody. Knight had two previous convictions for DWI, and the charge was DWI 3rd or more and Possession of Marijuana. Knight was aggressive and uncooperative throughout the arrest. He was taken directly to Lamar County Jail.

On Tuesday, April 9, officers made 25 traffic stops, arrested seven adults, and answered 113 calls of service.