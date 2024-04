MPISD – News

Mount Pleasant High School cheerleaders selected for honors

At the Pine Tree High School district meeting, the Mount Pleasant High School Tiger and Lady Tiger track teams closed their regular season on Wednesday, April 3. The Tigers placed 4th as a team and qualified eight athletes for the area meet in eight events. The Lady Tigers placed 5th as a team and qualified ten athletes for the area meet in six events.

Tiger Area qualifiers include:

100M—Dylan Bennett 1st

110M hurdles—Isaiah Hunter 1st

200M—Latristan Thompson 4th

400M—Shane Watkins 3rd

Shot Put—Corben Craig 4th

Discus—Jonathan Amieva 4th

4×100 relay

Dylan Bennett, Jonathan Turner, Shane Watkins, DeCorian Thompson 2nd

4×200 relay

Dylan Bennett, Latristan Thompson, Shane Watkins, Isaiah Hunter 1st

Lady Tiger Area qualifiers include

100M hurdles—Miyah Farrier-Amador 4th

1600M—Alexia Hawkins 4th

Shot Put—Auti Johnson 2nd

Discus—Vanessa Sampson 3rd, Olivia Glenn 4th

4×100 relay

Tiya Allen, KK Brannon, Shakiyah Shepard, Anna Norman 1st

4×200 relay

Shannon Hines, KK Brannon, Shakiyah Shepard, Anna Norman 3rd

The Area meet is Thursday, April 11, at Humble Kingwood High School. Jeff Litke (Tiger Head Coach), Travis Buchanan (Lady Tiger Head Coach), Keith Thompson (Relays), Kavan Johnson (Hurdles), Precious Thompson (Long Jump & Relays), Jason Sims (High Jump), Luke Craddock (Triple Jump), Crystal Jackson (High Jump), Jessica Stanley (Throwers), Alex Fellows (Throwers), Taylor Johnson (Pole Vault), Martina Ramirez (Distance & Mid-Distance), Jay Turnipseed (Sprints), and Tina Carrillo (Sprints) coach MPHS Track.

Prose: MPHS Prose Regional qualifier Kiara Rundles (right) and coach Gina Crouch

Social studies: MPHS Social Studies Regional qualifier Estven Perez (right) and coach David Clark

Ready Writing: MPHS Ready Writing Regional qualifier Brissia Alvarez (left) and coach Gabby Robbins

Math and Calculator: MPHS Math and Calculator team Regional qualifiers (L to R) Luke Thurman, coach Osias Hernandez, Nathaniel Martinez, Yahaira Piña – Not pictured Clinton Debord

Spelling: MPHS Spelling team Regional qualifiers (L to R) Karen Hernandez, Jenny Luna, coach Gina Crouch, Sophie Greco, Brissia Alvarez

MPHS UIL advances to Regional academic meet

The Mount Pleasant High School UIL Academic team competed in the District 15-5A UIL Academic Meet on April 6 at Hallsville High School. Overall, nine MPHS students advanced to the Regional Meet in six events, and many others placed in their events.

Team members advancing to Regionals include:

Spelling (2nd place team) – Sophie Greco 2nd , Brissia Alvarez 5th , Jenny Luna 6th, Karen Hernandez

Sophie Greco 2nd Calculator Applications (2nd place team) – Nathaniel Martinez 2nd, Clinton DeBord 4th, Luke Thurman 6th, Yahaira Piña

Nathaniel Martinez 2nd, Clinton DeBord 4th, Luke Thurman 6th, Yahaira Piña Mathematics (2nd place team) – Nathaniel Martinez 3rd, Luke Thurman 5th, Yahaira Piña 5th, Clinton DeBord

Nathaniel Martinez 3rd, Luke Thurman 5th, Yahaira Piña 5th, Clinton DeBord Social Studies Estven Perez 3rd

Ready Writing Brissia Alvarez 2nd

Prose Kiara Rundles 1st

Also placing in their events were Makayla Spigner, 4th place in Ready Writing; Sophie Greco, 5th place in Ready Writing; Brissia Alvarez, 5th place in Copy Editing and 5th place in Headline Writing; Idania Castanon, 6th place in News Writing, Evelyn Hernandez, 6th place in Headline Writing, and Angelina Hernandez, Top Speaker and 5th in Lincoln Douglas Debate and 6th in Extemporaneous Speaking.

Advancing teams and individuals will compete at the Regional Meet, which will be held April 26-27 at The University of Texas at Arlington. Those in the top three at each event qualify for the May state meet.

Regional qualifying coaches are Gina Crouch, Spelling; David Clark, Social Studies; Osias Hernandez, Calculator Applications and Mathematics; and Gabrielle Robbins, Ready Writing.

Mount Pleasant Junior High School

5th Six Weeks

All “A” Honor Roll

7th Grade

William Adkins, Ella Anderson, Jake Anderson, Gabriel Arredondo, Emily Arrington, Zaydee Banda, Eli Berry, Titus Byrd, Caleb Carr, Emylee Chappell, Malori Chism, Annie Crabb, Ian Crockett, Samson Evan, Aubree Hawkins, Valery Hipolito, Cullen Hunnicutt, Sage Jordan, Logan Latiolais, Juliet Luna, Anahi Martinez, Hannah Martinez, Ana Martinez Zelaya, Ricardo Moreno, Nikolas Murr, Christian Olmo Jr., Logan Ritchie, Bryan Robles, Kaiser Sheppard, Aileen Sorto, A’Leejiah Washington, Zoe Zuniga

8th Grade

Trista Allen, Alexander Andrade, Vanessa Aspeitia, Jayden Baker, Abiela Baltazar, Maria Beltran Regalado, Samuel Carroll, Homero Castillo de la Torre, Yaretzi Clavel, Emily Crabb, Isaac Diaz, Lincoln Dyke, Trisha Easley, George Fite IV, Rylee Frederking, Nancy Gil, Rubi Gutierrez Rios, Mario Hernandez, Kennedy Jones, Bradon Lowry, Jose Lucio, Tenley Marshall, Ivan Martinez, Jesus Mata III, Yolette Mata, Maisy Matthews, Landry McPeters, Kiara Mickens, Evonne Moyao, Edelin Olva, Sarai Paloblanco, Lynndsie Phan, Daxton Price, Angela Ramirez Moreno, Dylan Rosales, Ricardo Saavedra, Kolter Silman, Erick Torres, Patience Waggoner, Aaron Waldrep, Evelyn Whisenhunt, Jennifer Yanez Martinez

Mt. Pleasant High School

5th Six Weeks

All “A” Honor Roll

9th Grade

Adriel Bagsic, Stephanie Banos Solano, Stephanie Barrientos, Erick Brito, Jesus Buenrostro Santana, Selena Cruz, Rebecca Dunn, Ashley Flores, Monserrat Gonzalez, Isaac Hernandez, Brayan Hernandez Emigdio, Kenlee Jaggers, Mackenzie Jaime, Caydon Johnson, Conley Johnson, Alexis Manrrique Veronica, Itzel Martinez Mojica, Jennifer Meeks, Odalys Mejia Beltran, Carolyn Pena, Bowdrie Priefert, Gisel Ramirez, Joselyn Ramirez, Cooper Rider, Christian Rojas, Araceli Salazar, Jaden Shelley, Hector Sierra-Rosales, Adan Torres, Dylan Trejo Hernandez, Kimberly Zuniga

10th Grade

Brissia Alvarez, Arnoldo Amador, Alberto Avila, Maria Castaneda, Angel Castillo, Kaylie Castillo, Julian Chancellor, Carter Cook, Ernest De La Rosa Cardona, Angel Farias, Sandy Farias, Abril Figueroa Ruiz, Audrey Fisher, Jamie Garrett, Alessandro Greco, Jaydy Martinez, Maribel Ramirez, Margarita Salinas, Alondra Santos, Margarita Saucedo, Dakota Vogele, Jose Zavala Jr.

11th Grade

Alexis Agnew, Rachel Albin, Gopi Amin, Katherine Ball, Veronica Bernardino, Kathrynn Boldin, Elizabeth Buck, Rafael Calderon Jr, Lesly Canada, Samuel Chappell, Emely Chavelas, Selena Clark, Evan Cota, Ariana Cruz, Diya Desai, Maleah Duenez, Ke’Aundra Evans, Jose Gonzalez, Stephanie Guerrero, Jessica Hang, Sidney Harbour, Madison Hargrove, Addison Heeren, Ascension Hernandez, Hayden Hester, Kelsey Howard, William Johnson, Jazlynn Juarez, Jasmine Landaverde, Jose Lopez, Yoselin Lopez, Nayeli Lujano, Tanner Marshall, Amir Martinez, Jeseth Monreal, Allison Nieto, Ashley Pena, Yahaira Pina, Francisco Rodriguez Jr, Xitlaly Sanchez, Michelle Sandoval, Katelyn Tejeda, Luke Thurman, Mariana Torres, Diego Ugalde, Kimberly Pantoja, Arturo Yanez Jr

12th Grade

Genesis Aguilar, Joseline Almazan, Hannah Anderson, Mea Banda, Dylan Bennett, Jesus Bernabe, Shirlyn Cardona, Oscar Castellanos, Alejandro Castro, Ali Cheek, Kaylee Connally, Ella Cross, Caleb Cunningham, Caroline Currey, Brianne Davis, Lee Davis, Clinton DeBord, Drew Dyke, Rebecca Elrod, Jarely Esguerra, MaryLou Fortenberry, John Freeman, Ismael, Estefani Garcia, Yahir Garcia, Ana Garrett, Briana Gonzales, Sophie Greco, Andrew Guerette, Abigail Gutierrez Takahashi, Angelina Hernandez, Stephanie Hernandez, Rocio Herrera, Morgan Hill, Essence Hurndon, Jillian Jetton, Arianna Jones, Cheyenne King, Araceli Landaverde, Erik Liera, Natalie Lopez, Nathaniel Martinez, Rebecca Martinez, Kennady Mayben, Braiden Merryman, Evelyn Monreal, Christopher Moreno, Angel Munoz, Annie Munoz, Jeisy Munoz Salazar, Naila Navarro, Jake Noble, Genesis Organista, McKinsee Oviedo, Joel Palacios, Andrew Perez, Estven Perez, Katherine Plata, Hope Powell, Nathali Rojas, Ashley Rosales, Genevieve Rubio, Adrian Saldivar Jr, Elena Salinas Donovan Santana, Orion Senence, Shakiyah Shepard, Allie Sloan, Makayla Spigner, Daniel Sunderland, Emilia Vega, Alicia Velasquez-Molina, Harrison Wall, Jordan West, Eddie Williams III, Conlee Zachry, Michelle Zelaya, Shpat Zeqaj