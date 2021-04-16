Paris High School Students Qualified For The Virtual Speech/Debate Regional Competition

On Tuesday, March 20th, six students from Paris High School competed in the District UIL Speech and Debate competition in Pittsburg, Texas. Competitors included Anderson Bunch (9), Brayden Sheppard (11), Miranda Morris (11), Ivy Bailey (11), Davis Green (11) and TK Marshall (11). The students competed in the following events: Lincoln Douglas Debate, Persuasive Extemporaneous Speaking, Prose Interpretation, and Poetry Interpretation.

Four students advanced to the final round of competition.

Davis Green and TK (Tekiyah) Marshall qualified for the Virtual Speech/Debate Regional Competition on April 16th. Davis will be competing in Lincoln Douglas Debate and Persuasive Extemporaneous Speaking. TK will be competing in Prose Interpretation.

Cassandra Rogers coaches Extemp & Debate. Lisa Lipstraw coaches Prose & Poetry.