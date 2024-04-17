ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Paris High School Students Receive Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship

Pictured above: Chick-fil-A Owner/Operator Moises Hernandez, The Chick-fil-A Cow, Mackenzie Martin, Anderson Bunch, Kiera Martin, and Chick-fil-A Manager Ammy Rivera.

Three industrious students from Paris High School have been honored with the prestigious Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship, a testament to their exemplary academic achievements and their unwavering dedication to community service. Anderson Bunch, Kiera Martin, and Mackenzie Martin have each been awarded a $2,500 Leadership Scholarship, a significant financial boost that will support their further education at any accredited institution of their choice, be it a college, university, or technical/vocational school. This accolade is not just a reflection of their academic prowess but also underscores their commitment to embodying the values of Chick-fil-A through their community engagements and service.

The competition for the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship is fierce, drawing applications from thousands of team members across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The selection of Bunch, and the Martin twins, therefore, marks a significant achievement, highlighting their exceptional qualities among a vast pool of candidates. This scholarship program is designed to recognize and reward young individuals who not only excel in their studies but also demonstrate leadership and a passion for making a positive impact in their communities. It is a recognition that goes beyond the classroom, embracing the holistic development of the recipients.

The success of these three students serves as an inspiration to their peers, encouraging them to strive for excellence in both their academic endeavors and community service. As they prepare to embark on their next educational journey, armed with the financial support and recognition from the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship, Anderson Bunch, Kiera Martin, and Mackenzie Martin stand as shining examples of the potential within every student to achieve greatness and make a meaningful difference in the world around them.

