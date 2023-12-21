Paris Holiday Sanitation Schedule

PARIS, TEXAS – The City of Paris Sanitation Division has announced the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday sanitation schedule. There will be no trash pick up on Christmas or New Year’s Day. The Sanitation Division will adjust regular collection routes by one day each during the two holiday weeks.

As a reminder, City of Paris residential sanitation customers may drop off up to four cubic yards of trash at no charge once per month at the Sanitation Solutions Dump Station behind 1802 Church Street. A current water bill and photo ID matching the water bill address are required to utilize this free service. Dump station regular hours are 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The dump station will be closed on Mondays, Dec. 25, and Jan. 1.

Bulk item collection, normally by appointment on Fridays, will occur on the adjusted dates above.

The City of Paris Compost Site will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25, Tuesday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 1. The Compost Site will also be closed each Saturday from Jan. 6 to Feb. 28.