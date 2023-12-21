ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Denny’s Paris Header
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Sandlin Header 2022

Paris Holiday Sanitation Schedule

 

 

 

PARIS, TEXAS – The City of Paris Sanitation Division has announced the Christmas  and New Year’s Day holiday sanitation schedule. There will be no trash pick up on  Christmas or New Year’s Day. The Sanitation Division will adjust regular collection  routes by one day each during the two holiday weeks. 

As a reminder, City of Paris residential sanitation customers may drop off up to four  cubic yards of trash at no charge once per month at the Sanitation Solutions Dump  Station behind 1802 Church Street. A current water bill and photo ID matching the water  bill address are required to utilize this free service. Dump station regular hours are 8  a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The dump station will  be closed on Mondays, Dec. 25, and Jan. 1. 

Bulk item collection, normally by appointment on Fridays, will occur on the adjusted  dates above. 

The City of Paris Compost Site will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25, Tuesday, Dec. 26,  and Monday, Jan. 1. The Compost Site will also be closed each Saturday from Jan. 6 to  Feb. 28. 

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved