The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting reservations for the 97th Annual Membership Banquet. IT will be held Thursday, February 15 at the Hopkins County Chamber Banquet. It will begin with a Networking Cocktail half hour at 6 followed by dinner at 6:30. Individual tickets are $30, and tables of ten are available for $500. For reservations, call the chamber at 903-885-6515, emailing info@hopkinschamber.org or stopping by the office at 110 Main Street in Sulphur Springs.