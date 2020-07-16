" /> Paris HS Ladycat Volleyball Fundraiser – EastTexasRadio.com
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
North Texas Paving Group Header
Access Financial Group
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Mark Patrick Header Virtual 2020
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Lakes Regional Community Center Header
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice

Paris HS Ladycat Volleyball Fundraiser

1 min ago

The Paris Lady Cats Volleyball team is looking to upgrade a few things and add to their program. With their current budget they will be purchasing new varsity uniforms, shoes, knee pads, shirts and practice equipment that gets worn out or damaged throughout the off-season. The Ladycats are hoping to raise $3000 to help with the cost of: new balls, nets, practice equipment, ball carts, practice gear, travel gear  and off season workout clothes. For more information on how and where to donate contact Ashley Green at ashley.green@parisisd.net.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     