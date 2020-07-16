Paris HS Ladycat Volleyball Fundraiser

The Paris Lady Cats Volleyball team is looking to upgrade a few things and add to their program. With their current budget they will be purchasing new varsity uniforms, shoes, knee pads, shirts and practice equipment that gets worn out or damaged throughout the off-season. The Ladycats are hoping to raise $3000 to help with the cost of: new balls, nets, practice equipment, ball carts, practice gear, travel gear and off season workout clothes. For more information on how and where to donate contact Ashley Green at ashley.green@parisisd.net.