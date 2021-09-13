Paris ISD collaborates with Mathews Auto Group to present GROWL Awards to Teachers Inbox

Paris ISD principals named employees and/or students for the August GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are

Rosalinda Silva, Anthony Lopez, Hailey Brown, Phyllis Huggins, Jessica Hodges, D’Anna Graham, Nancy Waldrum, and Misty Chelius. Superintendent Paul Jones and Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon conducted a drawing for grand prizes sponsored by Pay It Forward – Mathews Auto Group. Hailey Brown and Jessica Hodges each received a $150 gift card. The remaining winners received $15 gift certificates from Applebee’s.