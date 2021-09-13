Mid America Pet Food Header
Paris ISD collaborates with Mathews Auto Group to present GROWL Awards to Teachers Inbox

Pictured left to right: Justiss
Elementary Principal Renee Elmore,
Hailey Brown, Assistant
Superintendent Althea Dixon, and
Superintendent Paul Jones.
Pictured left to right: Jessica Hodges
and Crockett Intermediate School
Principal Brock Blassingame.

Paris ISD principals named employees and/or students for the August GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are
Rosalinda Silva, Anthony Lopez, Hailey Brown, Phyllis Huggins, Jessica Hodges, D’Anna Graham, Nancy Waldrum, and Misty Chelius. Superintendent Paul Jones and Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon conducted a drawing for grand prizes sponsored by Pay It Forward – Mathews Auto Group. Hailey Brown and Jessica Hodges each received a $150 gift card. The remaining winners received $15 gift certificates from Applebee’s.

