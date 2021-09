Alexis Figuroa Negroni | Karina Perez

Officers worked a disturbance in the 700-block of E. Houston and arrested Ruben Alexis Figuroa Negroni for Evading Arrest and Karina Perez for Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest.

Sama Nah

Officers contacted Sama Nah in the 300-block of NW 3rd St. They arrested him on warrants, including one for Assault Causes Injury to a Family Member.

Paris Police responded to 417 calls for service and made 13 arrests between September 10 and 12, 2021.