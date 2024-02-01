ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Paris ISD Elementary Campuses Celebrate 100th Day of School

Justiss students, Daleyza Ortega, Sergio Lopez Alvarez, and Alexis Ramirez string 100 fruit loops onto a necklace.

Recently, Paris ISD campuses celebrated the 100th Day of School. This occasion provides a great opportunity to celebrate the hard work and dedication that students have put in over the course of the year so far. The students were thrilled to be a part of this celebration and spent the day participating in various games and activities that were all centered around the number 100.

(left) Aikin student Hamon Gray shows that he can write 100 words. (right) Aikin student Braylen Gibson shows us what he will look like when he is 100 years old.

One of the primary objectives of the 100th Day of School celebration is to help students understand the importance of larger numbers. By focusing on the number 100, students are encouraged to think about the significance of three-digit numbers, which can often be challenging for young learners. Through fun and engaging activities, students were able to develop their numeracy skills, problem-solving abilities, and critical thinking capacities.

Justiss student Jacelyn Grant with her 100th day crown and necklace.

