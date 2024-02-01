Thursday’s Sports

Photo- Tamara Susa / TAMUC picks up second SC win
NFL
The Seahawks hired Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as their next head coach. In replacing 72-year-old Pete Carroll with 36-year-old Macdonald, the Seahawks are going from the NFL’s oldest head coach to its youngest. Macdonald is receiving a six-year contract, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
NBA
Pelicans (27-21) 110 – Rockets (22-25) 99
Timberwolves (34-14) 121 – Mavericks (26-22) 87
Magic (25-23) 108 – Spurs (10-38) 98
Thunder (33-15) 105 – Nuggets (33-16) 100
Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points and nine rebounds for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 121-87 victory over the depleted Dallas Mavericks. They played Wednesday night without stars Luka and Kyrie. Irving has missed five straight games and played only 27 times this season. Doncic, the NBA leader in minutes per game (37.5), has been playing through his injury for the most part. It was his fifth absence related to the ankle this season.
NFL
There are no games on Thursday and Friday. Saturday’s games start at 2:00 pm for the All-Stars on ESPN and ABC.
COLLEGE
NCAAM
Wednesday
No. 18 Baylor (15-5 4-30 77 – UCF (12-8 3-5) 69
A&M-Commerce (8-13 2-6) 71 – UIW (6-14 1-6) 66
A second-half 14-0 run on Wednesday night powered the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team in a 71-66 comeback win over UIW at the Field House. The Lions trailed by as much as nine in the second half, but they scored 14 points to retake the lead on the way to their second Southland Conference win.
NCAAW
Wednesday
Oklahoma (14-6 8-1) 66 – No. 2 Kansas State (20-2 9-1) 63
Thursday
No. 13 Texas (19-3 6-3) at Waco No. 10 Baylor (16-3 5-3) at 7:30 pm ESPN+
HIGHS SCHOOL
BASKETBALL
BOYS
6A
1-Plano East (28-0)
5-Allen (26-4)
5A
1-Lancaster (19-5)
11- Mt Pleasant (23-6)
4A
1-Fort Worth Easter Hills (22-4)
17-Chapel Hill TY (20-4)
20-Anna (13-12)
3A
1-Hitchcock (23-3)
5-Chapel Hill MP (27-1)
6-Hooks (23-1)
12-Tatum (19-8)
2A
1-Lipan (24-4)
2-Martins Mill (23-4)
3-Beckville (17-6)
7-Hawkins (25-1)
9-North Hopkins (20-6)
12-Honey Grove (22-4)
15-Shelbyville (19-6)
16-Timpson (7-5)
17-Sam Rayburn (19-9)
1A
1-Graford (24-4)
8-Dodd City (21-7)
GIRLS
6A
1-Desoto (19-5)
5A
1-Mansfield Timberview (31-1)
2-Frisco Liberty (24-7)
9-Argyle (28-4)
11-McKinney North (23-10)
23-Princeton (21-9)
4A
1-Glen Rose (28-3)
4-Sunnyvale (28-2)
16-Canton (24-5)
23-Jacksonville (24-8)
3A
1-Fairfield (27-2)
3-Rains (28-2)
4-Winnsboro (27-6)
9-Tatum (24-1)
15-Hooks (24-6)
2A
1-Lipan (26-3)
2-Tenaha (28-5)
4-Martins Mill (26-4)
1A
1-Turkey Valley (26-2)
18-Dodd City (21-8)