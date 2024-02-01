Thursday’s Sports

Photo- Tamara Susa / TAMUC picks up second SC win

NFL

The Seahawks hired Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as their next head coach. In replacing 72-year-old Pete Carroll with 36-year-old Macdonald, the Seahawks are going from the NFL’s oldest head coach to its youngest. Macdonald is receiving a six-year contract, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

NBA

Pelicans (27-21) 110 – Rockets (22-25) 99

Timberwolves (34-14) 121 – Mavericks (26-22) 87

Magic (25-23) 108 – Spurs (10-38) 98

Thunder (33-15) 105 – Nuggets (33-16) 100

Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points and nine rebounds for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 121-87 victory over the depleted Dallas Mavericks. They played Wednesday night without stars Luka and Kyrie. Irving has missed five straight games and played only 27 times this season. Doncic, the NBA leader in minutes per game (37.5), has been playing through his injury for the most part. It was his fifth absence related to the ankle this season.

NFL

There are no games on Thursday and Friday. Saturday’s games start at 2:00 pm for the All-Stars on ESPN and ABC.

COLLEGE

NCAAM

Wednesday

No. 18 Baylor (15-5 4-30 77 – UCF (12-8 3-5) 69

A&M-Commerce (8-13 2-6) 71 – UIW (6-14 1-6) 66

A second-half 14-0 run on Wednesday night powered the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team in a 71-66 comeback win over UIW at the Field House. The Lions trailed by as much as nine in the second half, but they scored 14 points to retake the lead on the way to their second Southland Conference win.

NCAAW

Wednesday

Oklahoma (14-6 8-1) 66 – No. 2 Kansas State (20-2 9-1) 63

Thursday

No. 13 Texas (19-3 6-3) at Waco No. 10 Baylor (16-3 5-3) at 7:30 pm ESPN+

HIGHS SCHOOL

BASKETBALL

BOYS

6A

1-Plano East (28-0)

5-Allen (26-4)

5A

1-Lancaster (19-5)

11- Mt Pleasant (23-6)

4A

1-Fort Worth Easter Hills (22-4)

17-Chapel Hill TY (20-4)

20-Anna (13-12)

3A

1-Hitchcock (23-3)

5-Chapel Hill MP (27-1)

6-Hooks (23-1)

12-Tatum (19-8)

2A

1-Lipan (24-4)

2-Martins Mill (23-4)

3-Beckville (17-6)

7-Hawkins (25-1)

9-North Hopkins (20-6)

12-Honey Grove (22-4)

15-Shelbyville (19-6)

16-Timpson (7-5)

17-Sam Rayburn (19-9)

1A

1-Graford (24-4)

8-Dodd City (21-7)

GIRLS

6A

1-Desoto (19-5)

5A

1-Mansfield Timberview (31-1)

2-Frisco Liberty (24-7)

9-Argyle (28-4)

11-McKinney North (23-10)

23-Princeton (21-9)

4A

1-Glen Rose (28-3)

4-Sunnyvale (28-2)

16-Canton (24-5)

23-Jacksonville (24-8)

3A

1-Fairfield (27-2)

3-Rains (28-2)

4-Winnsboro (27-6)

9-Tatum (24-1)

15-Hooks (24-6)

2A

1-Lipan (26-3)

2-Tenaha (28-5)

4-Martins Mill (26-4)

1A

1-Turkey Valley (26-2)

18-Dodd City (21-8)