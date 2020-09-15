" /> Paris ISD Names Distinguished Graduates – EastTexasRadio.com
Paris ISD Names Distinguished Graduates

45 mins ago

 

Col Jimmy Mills
Robert Riggs

Former Paris High School students Colonel Jimmie Mills and Robert Riggs have been named 2020 Distinguished Graduates. Colonel Jimmie Mills is a 1965 graduate of Paris High School.  He distinguished himself as a leader in the United States Air Force.  He is a veteran of 368 combat missions and 1,219 combat hours over Vietnam, Iraq, and Bosnia.. Robert Riggs is a 1967 graduate of Paris High School and a proud Alumina of Texas A & M University.  He is a Peabody Award-winning investigative reporter and digital media entrepreneur.  He has also received three coveted Alfred I. DuPont Columbia University Journalism Awards for Investigative Reporting.

