Paris ISD Names Distinguished Graduates

Former Paris High School students Colonel Jimmie Mills and Robert Riggs have been named 2020 Distinguished Graduates. Colonel Jimmie Mills is a 1965 graduate of Paris High School. He distinguished himself as a leader in the United States Air Force. He is a veteran of 368 combat missions and 1,219 combat hours over Vietnam, Iraq, and Bosnia.. Robert Riggs is a 1967 graduate of Paris High School and a proud Alumina of Texas A & M University. He is a Peabody Award-winning investigative reporter and digital media entrepreneur. He has also received three coveted Alfred I. DuPont Columbia University Journalism Awards for Investigative Reporting.