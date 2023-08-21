Paris ISD Receives Gold Level Recognition from United Way of Lamar County

Paris ISD employees possess incredible community spirit and a spirit of generosity which was made evident in last year’s 2022-2023 United Way of Lamar County annual campaign.

The district was recognized recently with a Gold Level Award of Appreciation during the annual meeting and volunteer award breakfast Wednesday at Love Civic Center. Yesica Munguia, United Way board member, Jennifer Ray, and Jerrica Liggins, Paris ISD United Way campaign chairs, accepted a certificate for the district’s Outstanding 2023 Workplace Campaign.

Paris ISD employees made pledges and donations totaling $24,209.65 — an increase of $3,342.64 over the 2021 2022 campaign. Paris ISD is currently working toward this year’s goal.