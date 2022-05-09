Paris ISD Teachers Of the Year

Kally Williams was named Elementary Teacher of the Year and Roderick Mitchell was named

Secondary Teacher of the Year for the Paris Independent School District at a dinner recently honoring

teaching excellence. Both will represent Paris ISD in the 2023 Region VIII Education Service Center

Teacher of the Year competition.

Williams holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with Honors from The Honors College at Texas A& M University in Commerce, and a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction with an emphasis in Mathematics from The University of Texas at Arlington. She started her journey in education with Paris ISD in 2012 and is presently a Math Interventionist for grades 3-4 at AikenElementary.

She began her professional teaching career in August of 2012 at AikinElementary where she taught third grade math and science. During hert hird year of teaching, she was asked to change grade levels and began teaching fourth grade math. After gaining experience in the classroom, Williams enrolled online in an Academic Partnership program designed for teachers currently in the classroom through The University of Texas at Arlington. She earned a Master of Education degree in Curriculum and Instruction with an emphasis in mathematics in December of 2015. Williams transitioned to her current teaching assignment in August of 2018. At present, she spends her days combining her passion for third

and fourth grade as a math interventionist at Aikin Elementary. In order to better serve her students, Williams recently added an additional Special Education certification in May of 2021. She is incredibly honored to represent Paris ISD as their 2023 Teacher of the Year.

Mitchell holds a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Safety and Health from Southeastern Oklahoma State University and obtained his 7-12 History certification through iteachTEXAS – Alternative Certification program. He started his journey with Paris ISD in 2016 and is currently teaching at Travis High School of Choice. After college, Mitchell followed his college career choice and began working as an Occupational Safety and Health Manager in Irving, Texas. However, after a year, he decided on a change and answered the call to become a teacher.

Mitchell began his teaching career at Paris Junior High School. During his first year teaching, he taught Texas History and coached junior high football and track. Roderick answered an even greater call to become a teacher at Travis High School of Choice. He continues to coach varsity football, high school basketball, and track and has added bus driver to his ever-growing list of duties