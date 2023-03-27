Paris ISD To Host Pre-K & Kindergarten Registration

Paris ISD will host in-person registration on April 4 and 5, 2023, for the 2023-2024 school year for incoming Pre Kindergarten and Kindergarten students. Registration will be held at the Paris Junior High gymnasium at 2400 Jefferson Road from 7:30 am to 7:00 pm on both days.

Parents or legal guardians should have the following documents in hand when they come to register a child:

the child’s birth certificate;

– the child’s immunization records;

– the child’s social security card;

– custody papers, if applicable;

– proof of income/SNAP (Pre-K only);

– proof of residency; and

– parent or guardian driver’s license