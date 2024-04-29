Paris Junior High School Students Inducted Into National Junior Honor Society

The recent induction of 69 students into the Paris Junior High School Chapter of the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) stands as a testament to the exceptional standards upheld by the educational community in Paris. This prestigious event saw 69 seventh graders being welcomed as new members, each exemplifying not only academic excellence but also embodying the core values that the NJHS holds dear. To qualify for membership, these young scholars had to achieve a cumulative grade point average of at least 89.5, a clear indicator of their dedication and hard work in their academic pursuits. Students must also demonstrate high standards in leadership, service, and character.

New seventh grade inductees are Roxana Aguinaga, Makaela Allen, Isai Avitua, Lily Bankston, Jet Black, Ava Booth, Ja’niyha Coleman, Luis Contreras, Kristen Cunningham, Sarah Cunningham, Jacob Dacus, Alivea Davis, Avery Davis, Maeleigh Day, Hazel Del Toro, Tate Del Toro, Joseph Ditommaso, Railyn Ellis, Mar’kajha Finch, Jelani Fulbright, Any’ah Gaines, Clara Gibbs, Dewey Gilbreath, Christian Goforth, Ricardo Gonzales, Arianna Gonzalez, Emmitt Grimes, Maddox Gunder, Jocabed Guzman, Reed Hartman, Aiden Jenkins, Miles Jenkins, Kamiel Jones, Arshia Khadka, Kanen Kozel, Jaxx Leach, Adrian Luna, Edgar Luna, Annistyn McCann, Said Medina, Ashtyn Merritt, Alyssa Milton, Melissa Miranda, Keith Myers, Graham Neeley, Carter Norris, Kaelyn Oliva, Camila Prado, Mia Pruitt, Maite Rangel, Sevin Reed, Gisselle Rios, Garrison Rogers, Brynlee Sadau, Arlyn Sanchez, Brisa Sanchez, Addilyna Sanders, Douglas Santizo, Lila Severson, Gabriel Simer, Addisyn Smyers, Hunter Stevens, Acen Tatum, Maricruz Tenorio, Arianna Tingle, Jordynn Wallace, Lyriq Warnell, Grady Welch, and Dakota Winston.

The induction of these new members into the NJHS at Paris Junior High School is a celebration of their multifaceted achievements. It recognizes not only their intellectual capabilities but also their personal growth and commitment to principles that nurture not only their own development but also that of their community. As these students continue on their educational journey, their involvement in the NJHS will offer them numerous opportunities to further develop their leadership skills, engage in community service projects, and build character. This recognition serves as a stepping stone for them, encouraging them to strive for excellence in all areas of their lives, and setting a positive example for their peers.