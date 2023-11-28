Paris Junior High Students Selected for All-Region Band

The Paris Junior High School band students recently traveled to Sulphur Springs Middle School in Sulphur Springs, TX, to audition for the Middle School/Junior High All-Region Band. This audition includes students from eight different schools.
PJH had 22 students who qualified for the All-Region Bands.
Symphonic Band:
Zabdy Guzman – Clarinet
Brandon Dao – Alto Saxophone
Johnathan Cervantes – Trumpet
Douglas Santizo – Trumpet
Gage Plata – Baritone
Dewayne Mitchell – Tuba
Kyron Wooten – Percussion
Santiago Barragon – Percussion
Concert Band:
Rihanna Byrd – Clarinet
Camila Prado – Clarinet
Caio Pinto de Lemos Farr – Clarinet
Eden Evans – Tenor Saxophone
Ryleigh Saunders – Trumpet
Austin Ortega – Trumpet
Casey Easton – Horn
Clara Gibbs – Horn
Kordelle Watson – Trombone
Ivan Gonzalez – Baritone
Carlos Torres – Tuba
Samuel Ortega – Tuba
Elliot Gerhardt-Gilbreath – Percussion
Audrey Hinkle – Percussion
PJH Band Director Beverly Ewing expressed, “I am very proud of all of our PJH students who auditioned for All Region this year. The students’ hard work and dedication to prepare for the audition really paid off. It takes a lot of effort and commitment to perform at such a high level, and the students' passion for music shines through in their performances.”
These students will participate in the All-Region Clinic and Concert on December 9th at Paris Junior High at 5:00 pm. The concert will be open to the public and will include performances by the High School All-Region Jazz Band.