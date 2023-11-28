Paris Junior High Students Selected for All-Region Band

The Paris Junior High School band students recently traveled to Sulphur Springs Middle School in Sulphur Springs, TX, to audition for the Middle School/Junior High All-Region Band. This audition includes students from eight different schools.

PJH had 22 students who qualified for the All-Region Bands.

Symphonic Band:

Zabdy Guzman – Clarinet

Brandon Dao – Alto Saxophone

Johnathan Cervantes – Trumpet

Douglas Santizo – Trumpet

Gage Plata – Baritone

Dewayne Mitchell – Tuba

Kyron Wooten – Percussion

Santiago Barragon – Percussion

Concert Band:

Rihanna Byrd – Clarinet

Camila Prado – Clarinet

Caio Pinto de Lemos Farr – Clarinet

Eden Evans – Tenor Saxophone

Ryleigh Saunders – Trumpet

Austin Ortega – Trumpet

Casey Easton – Horn

Clara Gibbs – Horn

Kordelle Watson – Trombone

Ivan Gonzalez – Baritone

Carlos Torres – Tuba

Samuel Ortega – Tuba

Elliot Gerhardt-Gilbreath – Percussion

Audrey Hinkle – Percussion

PJH Band Director Beverly Ewing expressed, “I am very proud of all of our PJH students who auditioned for All Region this year. The students’ hard work and dedication to prepare for the audition really paid off. It takes a lot of effort and commitment to perform at such a high level, and the students' passion for music shines through in their performances.”

These students will participate in the All-Region Clinic and Concert on December 9th at Paris Junior High at 5:00 pm. The concert will be open to the public and will include performances by the High School All-Region Jazz Band.