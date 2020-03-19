Paris-Lamar County Health District Assisting Hospital, Physician’s Offices and Citizens During Covid-19 Pandemic

The Paris-Lamar County Health District is a covid-19 resource for Lamar County. The Health District monitors tests submitted to the state lab, assists in monitoring self- quarantined individuals and tracking covid-19 test results. At this current time, the testing capacity in Lamar County is extremely limited and certain criteria must be met before eligible for testing.

The role of the Health District is to assist the hospital, free standing emergency departments, physician’s offices and concerned citizens during this covid-19 crisis with the screening process.

If any of the organizations listed above need assistance screening their patients and need additional information they can call the Health District for guidance.

The Health District does not see other private physicians patients. The Health District will however assist individuals who do not have a primary care provider.

Individuals with fever/cold/flu symptoms at this point should stay home and call their primary care physician for advice.

Severe, rapid progression of shortness of breath needs to go to the emergency department please.