MP Lands Eight In All-District Honors

The Mount Pleasant Tigers had eight players receive all-district honors this season along with head coach Joey Chism winning Coach of the Year for the third time in his six seasons at the helm. Chism led the Tigers to their second district championship under his tutelage, sixth consecutive playoff appearance, and second regional tournament appearance. The Tigers earned 33 wins on the season, setting a new school record.

Senior Jamarion Brown was named Defensive MVP for the district. Brown anchored the Tigers defensive pressure this season, leading the team with 2.4 steals per game and 5.7 rebounds per game. Freshman Payton Chism earned Newcomer of the Year by leading the district champion team in scoring at 10 points per game. He was also fourth in three-point percentage and led the team in free throw makes and percentage.

First Team All-District honors went to juniors Zaveion Okoh and Jakybrein Hines. Okoh averaged 10 points per game for the Tigers and led the team in three-point makes at 54 while finishing second in steals and third on the team in assists. Hines was the team’s top outside shooter by percentage and led the team in scoring throughout the playoffs.

Earning Second Team All-District honors were junior Brock Cooper and sophomore Will Hills. Cooper was third on the team in three-point makes and fifth on the team in points scored. Hills was the man in the middle for the Tigers leading the team in field goal percentage and blocks while being the team’s second-leading in rebounds.

Honorable Mention went to senior Jamell Hargrave and freshman Kelcey Morris. Hargrave led the team in charges taken with 20 while Morris was sixth on the side in points scored and fifth in steals.

