Paris Oncology Physician Testifies Before State Legislature

Dr. Chris Prakash of Texas Oncology-Paris testified before a committee in the legislature in favor of a bill that would expand access to a cancer test. The statement relates to a process called biomarker testing. Biomarkers help doctors sometimes detect cancer, if it’s coming back, or guide doctors in the best treatments for the patient who has a specific type of mutation. Dr. Prakash testified the biomarker bill passage would be a big step forward because statistics show that only about half of the eligible patients can get testing.