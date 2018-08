The Paris Optimist Foundation Baseball Bash & Auction will be held Saturday at 5:30 pm at the Love Civic Center. Funds raised will support baseball field improvements and scholarships for deserving graduating seniors who participated in the baseball program. Tickets are $50 each and include catered meal, entertainment by Stacy Musgrove and the Stoney Creek Band, and beer/wine. For more information call Sabra Vaughan (903) 249-3499