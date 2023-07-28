Paris PD Arrest Report 07.28.23

02:35 7/28 Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of NW 4th St in reference to a subject on the callers porch throwing rocks at the house. Upon arrival they encountered Reginal Keith Alexander. He was checked for warrants and it was found that he had an outstanding warrant for a Parole Violation. He was taken into custody and booked without incident.

13:46 7/27 Officers responded to the DPS office in the 4200 block of Bonham St. in regards to a possible warrant service. Upon arrival they identified Cesar David Arriaga Rojas, who when checked showed an outstanding warrant from the Collin County Sherriff’s Office for Cruelty to a Non Livestock Animal. The warrant was confirmed and Rojas was taken into custody. He was booked and placed in jail without incident.

23:57 7/27 An officer stopped a vehicle in t he 3100 block of Lamar Ave. A passenger in the vehicle, Landon Barnett, was checked for warrants and it was found that he has an outstanding warrant for Possession of Controlled Substance. Barnett was arrested and booked without incident.

23:33 7/27 Officers responded to the 2100 block of Bonham in reference to a suspect exposing themselves and throwing items at vehicles. The suspect was identified by caller as Donnetta Robinson. Officers had responded to three previous calls involving disorderly conduct earlier on the same date. Robinson was located and found to be intoxicated. Robinson was found to have previous convictions for Public Intoxication. She was charged with Public Intoxication 3rd or More Previous Convictions. She was booked and placed in jail.

03:00 7/28 An officer was dispatched to the 1500 block of East Price in regards to a welfare check. Officers contacted an individual who advised that they had been assaulted an another address previoiusly that evening. Victim advised that the suspect had struck them, dragged them across the floor by their feet and had choked them. The suspect is known the the victim. Officers transported the victim to Paris Regional Medical Center for treatment after photographing injuries. Suspect is still at large and the investigation will continue.