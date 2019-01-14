Paris PD Arrest Report

Paris Police arrested Clay Cole Davoust, 22, of Paris at the Lamar County Probation Office on a felony motion to revoke probation warrant. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a possible intoxicated driver in the 200 block of N Collegiate Dr. Officers located and stopped the vehicle in the 10 block of N Collegiate Dr and found that the driver, Jon David Loyd, 52, of Paris, was intoxicated. It was later found that Loyd had at least two prior convictions for DWI and this charge was enhanced to a felony. Loyd was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police recovered a stolen van in the 1200 block of Church St . The van had been reported stolen to the Dallas Police Department. The van had been abandoned and the driver could not be located. The investigation continues.

A 2009 yellow Toyota Corolla was reported at stolen at from the 500 block of N Main St. Officers responded to the 2500 block of W Austin St at and located the vehicle. The theft is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 202 calls for service and arrested 12 persons