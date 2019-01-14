2019 Lights of Life Campaign Honorees

By Meredith Caddell

Every year, the Lights of Life Campaign Committee selects an individual, couple or business that has shown exceptional service, commitment and passion for Hopkins County and specifically for their support of the hospital. That tradition continues with the couple selected as the 2018-2019 Campaign Honorees-Dr. I.L. & Deborah Balkcom

Deborah & I.L. have been an integral part of our hospital and Hopkins County since the moment they arrived in Sulphur Springs 25 years ago. Prior to their move to Hopkins County, they were both schoolteachers in Georgia. After receiving his Doctor of Medicine, Dr. Balkcom began his practice in Sulphur Springs.

The list of community activities they have participated is long and diverse. Dr. Balkcom has been a part of the Northeast Texas Choral Society for 21 years. He has served on the hospital board, Planning & Zoning Committee, United Way Selection of Benefits Committee, Sunday School Teacher at First United Methodist Church and member of First Baptist Church. He received the honorable distinction of being President of Texas Academy of Family Medicine. Dr. Balkcom has also completed rounds at our jail almost EVERY Friday morning since he has been here for 25 years. Deborah has served on the Chamber of Commerce Committee, Civic Center Board, Adult Leadership and was the Chief Volunteer for Hearts of Life for 5 years. The Balkcoms are huge supporters of many local organizations including Northeast Texas Livestock Auction, FFA, Band, Athletic Department and the Health Care Foundation.

Aside from medicine and our community, their greatest loves are their family and fur family. They have 2 sons, 2 daughters in law and 6 grandchildren. Daniel and his wife Julie and their 3 children, 10-year-old twin boys Ryan & Blake and daughter Reese (13). Quint and his wife Jennifer. They also have 3 children, boys Talon (10) and Cole (15) and daughter Sara (17). As for their fur family, they have 8 horses, 3 donkeys, 8 dogs, 6 cats and 2 fostered dogs.

This couple has dedicated their lives to serving others and we are so thankful for their support of the Health Care Foundation, our local hospital and this amazing community. On behalf of the 2019 Gala Chairs- Holly & Tanner Ragan and the Lights of Life Campaign Committee…Dr. I.L. & Deborah… THANK YOU!