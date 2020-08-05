Paris PD Blotter

At 3:32 P.M. on August 4, 2020, Paris Police arrested Michael George Pullins and charged him with burglary of a building. Officers had been dispatched to the 2300 block of Simpson St and the owner of a vacant house reported that Pullins had stolen some property from the vacant house. Pullins was found with the property and charged with burglary. He was also found to have two outstanding municipal warrants. Pullins was booked and placed in jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 1500 block of E Houston St at 6:18 P.M. on August 4, 2020. It was reported that someone had broken into the house by kicking in the back door. Once inside, the suspects removed several items. The incident is under investigation.