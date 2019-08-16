Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Paris Police Activity

34 mins ago

 

Ashley Cyrus

On Thursday, August 15, Paris Police Officers responded to a welfare concern call in the 800 block of Graham Street. Upon arrival Officers found that a three day old infant had been left unattended inside of a residence there. Child Protective Services was notified. The mother of the child returned to the residence after Officers had been on the scene for a while. The mother of the child was identified as Ashley Cyrus. Cyrus was placed under arrest for Abandoning  or Endangering a Child with intent to return. Cyrus was booked in and later transported to the Lamar County Jail. The child was placed with CPS until the father of the child could be reached.

Paris Police responded to 130 calls for service and arrested 7 persons on in the past twenty four hours.

